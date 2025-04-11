Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SAIC

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.22.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.94. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 112.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Carolyn B. Handlon acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,237.76. This represents a 6.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $339,935. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.