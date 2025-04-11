Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for EWBC

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $8.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,444. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares in the company, valued at $88,941,851.33. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

