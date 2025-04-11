Zacks Research Comments on HealthEquity FY2028 Earnings

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report released on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

HealthEquity stock opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59.

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

