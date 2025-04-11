Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of PAHC Q3 Earnings

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 7.0 %

PAHC stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $717.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.63. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 25.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

