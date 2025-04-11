Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of SAIC Q4 Earnings

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report released on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.0 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.94. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $25,047.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $107,063.50. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $339,935 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.