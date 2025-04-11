Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Bruker Q4 Earnings

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Bruker Trading Down 7.6 %

BRKR stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Bruker by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,501,000 after purchasing an additional 318,808 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,026,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,806,000 after buying an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,081,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Bruker by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,978,000 after buying an additional 1,420,102 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

