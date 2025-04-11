Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of AXSM FY2025 Earnings

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.28) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.40). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

