Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for AMN Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

AMN opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $736.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,417,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 550,427 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,685,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,341,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 532,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 370,691 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

