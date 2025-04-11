Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AWK Earnings

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average of $134.19. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

