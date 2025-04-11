Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for MCHP Earnings

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Microchip Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

Shares of MCHP opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

