Zacks Research Weighs in on Delek US’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DK. Mizuho lowered their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Shares of DK stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Delek US has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $32.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 907.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.54%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

