Zacks Small Cap Forecasts LogicMark Q1 Earnings

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for LogicMark in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LogicMark’s current full-year earnings is ($54.25) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for LogicMark’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
LogicMark Trading Down 13.0 %
NASDAQ LGMK opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569,527.20, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. LogicMark has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.
