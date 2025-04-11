Zacks Small Cap Forecasts LogicMark Q1 Earnings

Get LogicMark alerts:

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for LogicMark in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LogicMark’s current full-year earnings is ($54.25) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for LogicMark’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

LogicMark Trading Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ LGMK opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569,527.20, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. LogicMark has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LogicMark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogicMark stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LogicMark, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LGMK Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 5.88% of LogicMark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.