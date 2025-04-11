Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 172.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 603,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Zhihu by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the third quarter worth $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zhihu by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Stock Up 1.5 %

ZH stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

About Zhihu

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.