14,519 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Get eXp World alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in eXp World by 16,347.0% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Down 0.3 %

EXPI stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 2.44.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on eXp World

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,097,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,714,828. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 315,000 shares of company stock worth $3,301,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.