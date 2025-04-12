154,800 Shares in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15,152.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WASH. Seaport Res Ptn raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WASH stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is -144.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

