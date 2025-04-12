18,812 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1703 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

