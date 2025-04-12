196,631 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 196,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,178,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,518 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,419,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Cars.com Price Performance
CARS stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $21.24.
Cars.com Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
