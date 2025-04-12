2,774 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $122.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

