38,494 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,315 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 54,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

