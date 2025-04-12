480,769 Shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 480,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 109,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,710 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 1,206,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on NAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance
Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.02. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.
Nordic American Tankers Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
