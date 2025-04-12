480,769 Shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 480,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 109,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,710 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 1,206,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.02. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.