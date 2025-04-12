5,482 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $275.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.49. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.