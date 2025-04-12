73,640 Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 73,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 47,680 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $71,164.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,262.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $83,277.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,501.68. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,511 shares of company stock valued at $335,827 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OFIX opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.99. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

