8,755 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 111,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Belden by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 92,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Belden by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 230,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after buying an additional 69,365 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,939,527.05. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. This trade represents a 9.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

