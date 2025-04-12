Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Acelyrin by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 65,188 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Acelyrin

In related news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,603.22. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $2.23 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $224.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acelyrin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

