Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 868,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after buying an additional 1,843,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $585,479,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,906,000 after acquiring an additional 78,757 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,975,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

