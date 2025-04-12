Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Altus Power by 11,326.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AMPS opened at $5.00 on Friday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Altus Power had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $44.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 71,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $349,400.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,023,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,756,347.36. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $43,320.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,088,231 shares in the company, valued at $20,073,214.21. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,422 shares of company stock worth $1,093,796 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

