Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $107,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $184.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.42.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

