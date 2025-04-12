American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $89,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,820,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,925,992. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,156 shares of company stock worth $2,984,309. Insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.41 million, a P/E ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

