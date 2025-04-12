Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 4,700 Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.78% of Taylor Devices worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 325.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 1,138.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy John Sopko purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,250. The trade was a 12.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

TAYD opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.91. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

Taylor Devices Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

