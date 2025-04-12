Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 65,374 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,374 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $340.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts forecast that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilat Satellite Networks

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.