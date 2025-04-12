Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 93,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

