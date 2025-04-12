Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.44% of Cato worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cato in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cato by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 83,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cato Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $2.45 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $50.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

Cato Profile

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $155.29 million for the quarter.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

