Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 608.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 129,909 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tredegar by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Tredegar by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Tredegar Price Performance

TG opened at $7.16 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $247.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

