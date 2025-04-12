Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 210,153 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,153 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 68.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $2.05 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

