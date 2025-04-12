Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 31,137 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 53,684.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

KINS stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

