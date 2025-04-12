Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 8,584 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.57% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 33,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 108,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 9.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Waterstone Financial

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Patrick S. Lawton sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $526,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at $689,307.93. The trade was a 43.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $30,203.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,273.28. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,669 shares of company stock valued at $929,283. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

