Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 46,176 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $6,189,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $206.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.87.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 15,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $394,138.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,753.63. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

