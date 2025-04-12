Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 61,024 Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

