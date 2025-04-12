Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of IBEX worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 314.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IBEX news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 49,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,310,189.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,729.92. This represents a 18.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Neil Dawson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,568. This represents a 70.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,213 shares of company stock worth $4,414,121. 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBEX opened at $23.30 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.75.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

