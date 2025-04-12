Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 30.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $288.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.12). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

