Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 271.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 125.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of NATH stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $379.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.21.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 96.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

