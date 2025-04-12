Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 370.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,631,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 830,470 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Everi by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 852,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everi by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

