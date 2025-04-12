Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.22 Million Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540,858 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,235,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,630,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

