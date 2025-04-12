Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Sezzle worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sezzle by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Sezzle from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 20,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 57.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEZL opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

