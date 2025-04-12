Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $999,000 Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363,997 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Guess? worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 8,708.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 691,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 683,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,274,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after buying an additional 231,926 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 226,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 167,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GES shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

