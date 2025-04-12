Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

AVAH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $875.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $31,415.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,496.74. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 67,412 shares of company stock valued at $372,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

