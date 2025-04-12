Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Ranpak worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ranpak by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ranpak by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 15.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

