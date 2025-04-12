Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,596,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,811,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.78%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

