Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.05 Million in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,196,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FirstCash by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,193,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.0 %

FirstCash stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.58. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.29.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.