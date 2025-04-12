Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1 Million in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 334,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.50% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
BHR stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
